Witney Carson details struggle to embrace post-pregnancy figure: “I’m learning to celebrate my body”

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson welcomed a son earlier this year and, 11 weeks later after giving birth, she's says she's learning to accept her body the way it is.

Carson, 27, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her post-pregnancy body and explained that she is being kind to herself for not snapping right back into shape.

“Progress not perfection,” the Mirrorball Trophy winner captioned the slideshow. “Being a dancer growing up & even throughout adulthood (especially throughout adulthood) I’ve always been self [conscious] about my weight and how I looked. I’ve struggled with this & that’s why I was hesitant to post these photos.”

“I didn’t feel I looked a certain way, ‘good enough’ & that was a sad thought to me,” the DWTS alum expressed, saying she is not only working hard on her body, but also on her mind.

Added Carson, “I’m learning to celebrate my body the way it is now and celebrate the small successes to a HEALTHY body, spirit, and mind.”

Fellow DWTS moms Lindsay Arnold and Peta Murgaroyd left encouraging notes in the comment section, with Arnold gushing, “You are stunning wit and the best mama to little Leo. He is so lucky to have you.”

“You look soooo FIRE,” added Murgatroyd.

DWTS competitor and fellow mom Nikki Bella, who is engaged to pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, praised, “You look SO incredible! Amazing that that body not too long ago made and brought beautiful and healthy Leo into this world!”

The dance pro and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first son on January 3, revealing they named him Kevin Leo.

