'Wonder Woman 1984' release date pushed back to December

Wonder Woman 1984 will now debut in theaters on December 25. This marks the fourth time the film has gotten a new release date. It was originally scheduled for release on June 5, but was pushed to August 4 in light of the pandemic.

It was then moved to October 2, with Warner Bros. announcing today that it will now be in theaters on Christmas Day.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman and sees the return of Gal Gadot as the title superhero, this time facing off against villains Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, portrayed by Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, respectively.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” director Patty Jenkins says in a statement to Variety.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer,” she continues. “With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Wonder Woman made a whopping $400 million at the box office in North America following its release in 2017.

By Cillea Houghton

