'Wonder Woman 1984': That's a wrap

Warner Bros.(NEW YORK) — We’re one step closer to seeing Wonder Woman 1984.

Star Gal Gadot marked the end of filming on the Wonder Woman sequel with a series of Instagram photos from the set.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

Gadot also thanked director Patty Jenkins for giving them “the wings to dare” and helping them to “find the most creative version of ourselves.”

Wonder Woman, released November 9, 2017, earned $103 million domestically its opening weekend and went on to earn over $821.8 million worldwide.

Wonder Woman 1984, co-starring Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, is due out June 5, 2020.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.