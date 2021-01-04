‘Wonder Woman 1984’ tops anemic box office for the second week with $5.5 million

© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Wonder Woman 1984 followed last week’s $16.7 million debut with just an estimated $5.5 million at the New Year’s weekend box office.

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman — starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright — added an estimated $10.1 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $118.5 million.

Wonder Woman 1984 is also available to stream on HBO Max for the next 21 days, and while the streamer has reported a spike in subscriptions following its release, it has yet to provide any hard numbers.

Elsewhere, The Croods: A New Age delivered an estimated $2.2 million in its sixth week of release, which pushes the animated sequel’s earnings here in the states to $34.5 million and just under $115 million globally.

News of the World, the western starring Tom Hanks, collected an estimated $1.7 million, bringing its U.S. haul to $5.4 million.

Monster Hunter, Sony’s video game adaptation starring Milla Jovovich pulled in an estimated $1.2 million to bring its stateside total to $6.3 million.

The Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy-led psychological thriller Fatale, earned an estimated $700,000 in its third weekend of release, bringing its domestic total to $3.1 million.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.