‘Wonder Woman 1984’ weakened by COVID-19 overseas

Warner Bros.(CHINA) — Even Wonder Woman is no match for the COVID-19 pandemic. Wonder Woman 1984 opened to an estimated $18.8 million in China this weekend — far below the $38 million the first Wonder Woman grossed in its opening weekend in the Middle Kingdom. The performance puts it on a pace to earn significantly less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor delivered there over the course of its run.

What’s more, the movie earned a dismal $38.5 million for its total overseas haul.

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to have been one of the holiday season’s biggest releases, but with coronavirus cases rising, Warner Bros. has release it the it in the U.S. on HBO Max, as well as movie theaters on Christmas.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.