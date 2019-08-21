Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' making its debut in France after getting shelved in US

iStock/Sjo(FRANCE) — Woody Allen’s latest film A Rainy Day in New York will be getting a release after all – in France.

Variety reports the film, which was shelved by Amazon Studios in the U.S., will be opening France’s Deauville American Film Festival next month. It will also get a theatrical release in the country on September 18.

The film stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Jude Law and Selena Gomez. It wrapped production in 2017 just as the #MeToo movement was gathering steam, which led to the resurfacing of abuse allegations against Allen made by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The allegations prompted Chalamet to donate his salary from his role to various charity organizations, including Time’s Up, and it was also reported that Gomez made a sizeable anonymous donation to Time’s Up that “far exceeded her salary for the film.”

Deauville’s artistic director Bruno Barde explains to Variety why the festival is supporting Allen.

“I’ve always championed Woody Allen’s films,” says Barde. “I consider myself a feminist, and I understand #MeToo but Woody Allen had been cleared by the American justice in two different states and I trust the American justice system.”

The 45th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival will take place from September 6 to 15.

