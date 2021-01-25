'Worst Cooks in America' episodes pulled off air after season 20 winner charged with homicide

Ariel Robinson — CREDIT: SIMPSONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT(SOUTH CAROLINA) — (NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Popular Food Network series Worst Cooks in America was rocked by a horrifying situation when its 20th season winner was charged with homicide. Following the disturbing charges, traces of the entire season have all but disappeared.

Ariel Robinson, who was crowned the latest champion of the competitive cooking series, was arrested and charged last Tuesday for the death of her three-year-old foster daughter, Victoria Rose Smith.

Deadline reports that Robinson’s husband, Jerry Robinson, was also arrested and charged with the child’s death. They are suspected of homicide by child abuse after the little girl was found unresponsive at their house in Simpsonville, S.C. on January 14.

A medical examiner later ruled that the toddler died by blunt force injuries.

Following the arrests, Food Network has scrubbed all traces of its 20th season, which premiered last year, from VOD, YouTube and all affiliated streaming services such as Discovery+ and Hulu.

Robinson claimed the $25,000 prize on August 2.

Food Network nor show hosts Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli have commented on the situation.

