Writer-actor Ayo Edebiri replaces Jenny Slate as Missy on 'Big Mouth'

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Two months after Jenny Slate stepped down from voicing the animated character Missy on Netflix’s Big Mouth, stating “Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people,” her replacement has been announced.

The streaming giant says actress, comedian, and Big Mouth writer Ayo Edebiri will be taking over the role, beginning with the final two episodes of the fourth season.

Edebiri tells Variety, “I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult…”

She added, “I’m back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between A Series of Unfortunate Events is Bill Clinton’s autobiography and Nelson Mandela’s autobiography and a translation of The Iliad in Latin. I was a true dork. So I don’t think I have to go too far to connect with Missy.”

By Stephen Iervolino

