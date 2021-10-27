‘Wu-Tang’ series creators RZA and Alex Tse discuss the “spiritual” authenticity of their hip hop-inspired drama

Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

Ahead of the season two finale of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, series creators RZA and Alex Tse are explaining how they stayed true to the real-life narrative of the pioneering hip hop group.

Founding Wu-Tang Clan member RZA tells ABC Audio that his focus for the critically acclaimed drama was to make sure it resonated with actual hip hop fans.

“Because every one of the Wu-Tang members have something…they attract…for different people for different reasons,” he explains. “And if we can get the nucleus of it…that alone can help tell their story.”

While RZA says season two didn’t capture “every detail” in the making of 36 Chambers — arguably one of the most influential hip hop albums of the 1990s — he, like his co-creator Tse, believes this season was “spiritually truthful… to the story.”

“There are things that actually happen. There are things that happen in a different version. And then there’s some stuff that we condensed and changed,” Tse explains. “But…then we have to examine and say, ‘Is this spiritually truthful? Are we honoring what these people meant to…not just hip hop culture, but to American culture too?’…So that’s the question we always want to ask ourselves when we make choices in the writers room.'”

As season two comes to a close, Hulu is giving fans another opportunity to experience a piece of hip hop culture. The network has partnered with famed streetwear brand Mitchell & Ness to launch a capsule collection inspired by the Emmy-nominated series. The new collection, which includes items like tanks, tees, hoodies, and caps, is now available in select stores and on the Extra Butter NY website.

The season two finale of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is now available to watch on Hulu.

