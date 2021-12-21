‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ breaks records for Paramount+

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ (C) 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday’s premiere episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 wrangled some big ratings for Paramount+.

The series, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke the record for the most-watched original series premiere ever on the streaming service. It also delivered 4.9 million total viewers during its special airing on Paramount Network following Yellowstone, making it the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

Created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 centers on America’s often brutal westward expansion, following the Dutton clan “as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America…Montana.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

