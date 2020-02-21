'Yellowstone' renewed for a fourth season

Paramount Network(LOS ANGELES) — Yellowstone season three hasn’t even premiered, but the Paramount Network has already renewed the show for a fourth.

Kevin Costner stars in Yellowstone as John Dutton, owner of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The hard-nosed patriarch fights to keep his land and legacy intact as outside forces attempt to break it up, while he also battles strife within his own family. The drama also stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Houser, Gil Birmingham and Danny Huston.

Paramount showed similar confidence in Yellowstone last year, when they renewed it for a third season fewer than 24 hours before season two debuted. Since then, both its buzz and its audience have steadily increased; Yellowstone was the most-watched scripted show on cable TV last summer.

Yellowstone co-creator Tyler Sheridan’s also having a good day. He just signed a development deal with Paramount parent company Viacom said to be in the eight-figure range.

Yellowstone season three debuts June 17 on the Paramount Network.

