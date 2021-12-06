Yo, Adrian! We did it! ‘Rocky’ memorabilia knocks ’em out at auction
Julien’s
Items from Sylvester Stallone‘s personal collection went on the auction block online and at Julien’s in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and his original, handwritten script for the 1976 Oscar-winner Rocky knocked them out with a winning $437,500 bid.
But that’s not all: The Italian Stallion’s American Flag boxing trunks as seen in Rocky III went for $200,000 — twenty times its original estimate.
Other items from Sly’s time on the big screen also had fans spending: The #1 knife from 1982’s First Blood — one of only 13 made for the film — sold for $128,000, while a Stallone-signed piece of original Rocky artwork flew out the door for $112,500, some 56 times its original estimate.
However, treasures from the iconic boxing series weren’t the only big winner at the event. A stunt lightsaber made for Liam Neeson‘s Qui-Gon Jinn for 1999’s Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace sold for $38,400; Arnold Schwarzengger‘s Terminator 2 biker outfit sold for $38,400; and John Travolta‘s Perry Ellis suit from Pulp Fiction fetched $25,600.
Gal Gadot‘s gold Wonder Woman lasso of truth, made of rubber for the big screen, sold for $12,800, and a copy of Grays Sports Almanac — Complete Sports Statistics: 1950-2000 produced for Back to the Future Part II went for $28,800 — seven times its original estimate of $4,000, according to Julien’s.
And just in time for Christmas, somebody shelled out $25,600 for the rubber replica Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun used by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the action film classic Die Hard.
Now the buyer has a machine gun. Ho-Ho-Ho.
