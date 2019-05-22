You can say he's back…'John Wick 4' to debut May, 2021

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — You can say he’s back — again. Just days after his third film in the series debuted as the number-one movie in America, it’s been confirmed that Keanu Reeves and his nearly unstoppable eponymous assassin John Wick will officially be back for a fourth film.

The news came via a text message to fans that referenced a catchphrase from John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021”

That means the clock is ticking once again for Mr. Wick: He’ll be back in theaters in 1 year and 364 days from right now.

