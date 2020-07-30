“You don't know me”: Tennis star Naomi Osaka flames critics after Instagramming bikini pics

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — With the Olympics on hold thanks to COVID-19, tennis champ Naomi Osaka has been relaxing by catching some rays according to her Instagram, but as one unfortunately might expect, that flushed out some trolls.

Osaka looked stunning getting some sun in a yellow two-piece, with the friendly caption, “Welp mornin’ to you I guess,” complete with a sun emoji.

Like she does on the court, she served the trolls — hard.

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my ‘innocent image’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not,'” she tweeted in response to some of the comments.

“You don’t know me,” the Grand Slam champ said. “I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?”

By Stephen Iervolino

