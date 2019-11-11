“You never say never”: Would Chris Evans ever reprise his Captain America role?

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILERS AHEAD) Now that the story of Steve Rogers/Captain America is apparently over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would actor Chris Evans ever entertain reprising the character?

In a Variety feature in which longtime friends and fellow MCU stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans interview each other about their new projects, Evans says — maybe.

“You never say never,” says Evans. “I love the character…It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes, either.”

Avengers: Endgame ends a very, very old Steve Rogers handing off his shield to his buddy, Sam Wilson — and closes with a flashback to 1947, the year to which Cap takes a time travel detour into the arms of the long-lost love of his life, Peggy Carter.

For the two actors, endings don’t get better than that.

“I actually had no idea what was going to happen,” Johansson recalled. “It was such a beautiful cathartic ending, and I loved that for Steve. I think he deserved that. It was all his happiness.”

Evans agreed of the ending, “It’d be a shame to sour that. I’m very protective of it…It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

An “unbelievably lucky” Evans adds, “I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited…What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

Evans says, “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

