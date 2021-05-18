“You will be found”: See the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has dropped the trailer to the movie adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Like the play, the film centers on Evan Hansen, a teen who was told by his therapist to write letters to himself as a self-assurance exercise. When one of the letters falls into the hands of Connor, an equally lonely classmate who later takes his life, his parents mistakenly believe Connor wrote the letter to Evan. What follows is a journey of self discovery.

The film stars play veteran Ben Platt as the title character, as well as Oscar winners Julianne Moore as his mother, and Amy Adams as Connor’s mom, as well as Amandla Stenberg and Kaitlyn Dever.

Dear Evan Hansen hits theaters September 24.

