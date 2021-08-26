“You’d be surprised where I can land”: James Corden reveals helicopter hangout with Tom Cruise

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Cruise recently paid an unexpected visit to a British family when he landed his helicopter in a family’s field in Warwickshire, England. But James Corden revealed it’s not the first time the Top Gun star wanted to drop in, literally, for a hang out.

Corden explained on his Late Late Show Wednesday that his movie star pal wanted to get together while Cruise was in the U.K. where he’s working on the seventh Mission: Impossible film.

“He sent me a text saying, ‘Whereabouts are you staying?'” Corden recalled to his audience. “And I said, ‘I’m staying in St. Johns Wood,’ which is pretty central in London…”

“And he said, ‘Cool, can I land my helicopter there?’ And I just presumed he was joking.”

He wasn’t, Corden found out, holding his phone to the camera as proof. “[Tom texted], ‘Can I land my heli in your yard?’ I sent back four crying emojis because who can land a helicopter in a yard? And he put, ‘Does that mean no?'”

While Corden doubted he had the room for such a parking job, considering the small yard, he should have known not to doubt Maverick. “You’d be surprised where I can land,” Cruise responded.

As reported earlier this week, one of those who was surprised was Alison Webb, who had been informed that an “unnamed VIP” needed somewhere to land as Coventry Airport nearby airport was shut. She quickly learned it was Cruise, who not only greeted the gobsmacked family graciously, but gave rides to Webb’s kids and her partner’s children.

“It turned out to be an incredible day,” she told the BBC. “It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to open in theaters on May 27, 2022.

