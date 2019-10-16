You're welcome: November's 'Esquire' sit-down with Jason Momoa features dreamy gifs

Photo credit: Eric Ray Davidson/Esquire(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re into Jason Momoa, head on over to Esquire.com. You can tell people it’s “just for the article” about the hulking Aquaman star who graces the November issue, but the informative interview is framed by dreamy gifs of the 6’4″ actor: the cover video snippet shows him staring into the camera as he strokes a kitten; another has him emerging from a hot tub, shirt soaked and transparent; in another, the former Game of Thrones star is exposing his chest, and hunched over an ironing board.

And if that’s not irresistible enough, Momoa, 40, enthuses about a puppy he’s raising, and talks about his “dream girl,” wife Lisa Bonet, who’s 51: “literally my childhood crush,” the actor blushes, adding, “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.” The pair have two children, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa.

The author of the piece, Rachel Syme, describes Momoa’s run-in with a broken elevator, and confesses wanting to “hug” the self-deprecating star, whom she paints as “just a dude who takes bubble baths and razzes his friends and snuggles random dogs.”

Amid the cuteness, Momoa does in fact talk shop, including his work on the AppleTV+ show See — “The biggest pilot they ever shot” — and his work as the King of Atlantis in the Aquaman series. “I came in with a big pitch,” he says of the upcoming movies. “I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it.”

The November issue of Esquire is on newsstands October 22.