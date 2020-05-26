Yvette Nicole Brown having a “great ride” on 'The Big Fib' on Disney+

Disney+(NEW YORK) — If you have Disney+, you’re going to know Community veteran Yvette Nicole Brown. Not only was she in Lady and the Tramp and had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame, she’s also been working on a dramedy with John Stamos called Big Shot for the streaming service, and now hosts the new Disney+ kid game show The Big Fib.

Her involvement with these projects were no accident, she tells ABC Audio.

“As a…kid that grew up loving all things Disney, I pinch myself daily that I’m able to be a part of the family,” says Brown. “I’m a PG-13 kind of gal. So…the Disney brand fits right in line with who I am. As long as I’m not talking politics, that’s when it gets a little rough. But if we’re just talking about life in general, I’m 100% Disney.”

The Big Fib has Brown hosting a panel of kids, who have to determine which grown-ups are fibbing about their jobs, in true To Tell The Truth style. Brown jokes she’s never believed the old Hollywood adage, “Never work with children or animals.”

“I actually believe the opposite,” she explains. “I have a dog. They’re amazing. And working with children, I started on Drake & Josh…I don’t know any other way.”

Brown says of The Big Fib, “We had the most intelligent, funny, interesting, weird — in the best way — kids on the show. The best thing about The Big Fib is that the kids are in control. I don’t even have a chair…So this is their show. These are their questions and these are their brilliant minds discovering which one of these two adults is the big fibber. It’s been a great ride.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

