Zazie Beetz discusses her subversive role in “Deadpool 2” and dealing with her newfound fame

(NEW YORK) — Zazie Beetz is embarking on a new journey and role as Domino, a newly recruited X-Force superhero, in Deadpool 2.

Beetz, who also plays Van in Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta, is aware of her rising star as an actress. Ahead of her upcoming film, Beetz tells ABC Radio she’s curious to see how this movie will affect her seemingly normal day-to-day life.

“[A] sort of like a life changing opportunity both in terms of career, but then both in terms of my personal life,” Beetz says. “A lot of things in a way have changed in terms of like how I may need to function sort of on my day-to-day and stuff like that. Because it’s just your profile is suddenly a lot more prominent. And so, it does change a lot of things. I wonder also how things are going to sort of shift once that kind of really hits theaters.”

While Zazie says she’s nervously excited at the ideal of becoming this projected superstar, the actress humbly adds she’s simply “grateful” for the opportunity to be a part of the project. Of course, it can’t hurt that Zazie also brings something fresh and new to her character Domino.

“I’m so happy that production kind of went the direction they went with in terms of casting a person of color for a role that is sort of typically doesn’t look that way,” she says. “There was initially concern about backlash or something… [from] comic book fans who grew up and had sort of the nostalgia level of a certain look.”

“There’s been a little bit of that here and there, but I have to say it’s been overwhelmingly positive. Which, I’m just like so grateful for.”



Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.