Zendaya addresses 12 year age gap with 'Malcolm & Marie' co-star John David Washington

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Zendaya and John David Washington are the stars of the the upcoming film Malcom & Marie — a black-and-white romantic drama that showcases a couple as their relationship is tested. The film, out February 5, is already getting Oscar buzz, however, some critics are fixated on the 12-year age gap between the actors.

Zendaya addressed this during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday and attributed it to one simple thing,”I’ve played a 16-year-old since I was 16,” the 24-year-old said.

“You have to remember, also, people grew up [watching] me as a child,” the Euphoria Emmy-winning actress added. “It’s like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they’re grown…So it’s hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life. You know, even though I do play a teenager on television still.”

Washington, 36, didn’t elaborate on the matter, but he did share that he was thankful they were able to film Malcom & Marie amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know what the industry was going to look like,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have an opportunity to do what I love to do the most, which is act.”

Malcolm & Marie premieres on Netflix February 5.

[embedded content]

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.