Zendaya is the woman of Timothee Chalamet’s dreams in action-packed trailer for ‘Dune’

Warner Bros. has unveiled a striking new trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science-fiction bestseller Dune.

In the film from Oscar-nominated Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, the son of an intergalactic ruler who is called to battle over the fate of a desert planet called Arrakis. The planet is home to spice — a coveted substance that can unlock human potential, making it sought after throughout the galaxy over.

In the trailer, as Paul grapples with his responsibilities, he confesses that he’s dreamed of a mysterious young woman, who he eventually sees in the flesh on Arrakis: Chani, one of the planet’s natives — portrayed by Zendaya — caught in the battle for Arrakis in a war launched by the evil Baron Harkonnen.

Amid the trailer’s stunning visuals are a constellation of stars, including Oscar Isaac as Paul’s father, Duke Atreides; Mission: Impossible series alumna Rebecca Ferguson as his mother, Lady Jessica; and Jason Momoa as Paul’s warrior uncle Duncan Idaho. The movie also stars Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Avengers vet Stellan Skarsgård, and The Suicide Squad‘s David Dastmalchian.

Dune is slated to be released in select theaters and IMAX and on HBO Max on October 22.

