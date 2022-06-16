Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumors following TikTok prank

Getty for ABC

Zendaya squashed rumors that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Tom Holland’s baby following a recent TikTok prank that managed to fool many of her fans.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday after her name trended online due to the prank.

“Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly,” she added.

The fan-created TIkTok clips, that have gone viral, feature a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was posted by Zendaya, which then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade.”

The trend is known as getting “Krissed,” in which viewers are tricked into believing a fake story.

