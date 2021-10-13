Zendaya talks potential ‘Dune’ sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures
Zendaya‘s new film Dune isn’t out for another week, but she’s already ready for a sequel.
Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, “We’ll see how the first [movie] goes, but I’m ready to do a second.”
“Whenever they call, I’m here,” she continued. “[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is an extraordinary talent and just a lovely person — he’s become my family.”
The Disney channel alum added that she “had such a fun time” making Dune, which hits theaters October 22 and also stars Jason Momoa.
In addition to opening up about the upcoming film, Zendaya shared a bit about her seemingly on-again beau Tom Holland and what she admires most about him.
“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she began. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man.”
“It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man,” the Euphoria star explained. “I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.”
“He’s a fun time,” she admitted. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.