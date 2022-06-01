Zendaya wishes boyfriend Tom Holland a happy 26th birthday

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Zendaya is clearly Tom Holland’s biggest fan.

The actress wished her boyfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star a happy 26th birthday in a celebratory Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” Zendaya wrote alongside a black and white photograph of the couple cuddling and smiling.

The post is reminiscent of the photo Holland released last year on Zendaya’s birthday, when he seemingly made their relationship “Instagram official.” On September 1, 2021, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair in their Spider-Man costumes, accompanied by the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays.”

Both posts are rare public acknowledgements of their relationship, as the two have often expressed the importance of keeping their personal lives private.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland told GQ in 2021. “A moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Zendaya echoed his sentiment, saying that “when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own … I think loving someone is a sacred thing.”

