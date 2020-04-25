102-year-old woman in Florida beat COVID-19
By GMA TEAM, ABC News
(LAKELAND, Fla.) — A 102-year-old woman diagnosed with COVID-19 beat the odds and is now recovering.
Esther Marie Transue, a resident at Opis Highlands Lake Center assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 18 and immediately rushed to a local hospital.
Her primary symptom was a high fever, but just six days later she tested COVID-19 negative with no major health complications.
So far, 8 out of 10 deaths in the U.S. have been adults 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Transue joked her secret to a long life is “tryin’ to behave.”
“Just keep on living,” Transue said. “I’m 102 years old. When the Lord’s ready for me, he’ll take me.”
