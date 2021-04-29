Attention health care heroes, here’s how you can get a free Chipotle burrito

SchulteProductions/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Nurses, medical providers, and hospital employees have had a grueling year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Chipotle wants to say thank you.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

The limited-time offer was launched as part of a new, multi-layered program to thank the medical professionals who tirelessly served on the frontlines of the pandemic this past year.

Health care workers who are legal U.S. residents and over 18 are eligible for the Healthcare Heroes Burrito offer. For full details and to apply for a code to redeem a free burrito from Chipotle click here.

The restaurant chain also created an online wall of gratitude with thank you notes and personalized messages of appreciation from people around the country.

From now until May 9, Chipotle will also match 10% of limited-edition e-gift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation to support their mission to transform the nation’s health through the power of nursing.

In 2020, Chipotle helped fuel front-line workers with 200,000 burrito donations to health care facilities across the country. The brand also previously ran an e-gift card program that donated 10% of purchases to Direct Relief, the organization that provides personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential medical items to health care workers in the U.S. and around the world.

