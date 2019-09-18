Bakers beware: General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour over E. coli fears

A&J Fotos/iStock(NEW YORK) — Bakers beware.

General Mills issued a voluntary recall of Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour this week over fears that it may be contaminated with E. coli.

The food and beverage giant said the recall applies to 5-pound bags with a “better if used by” date of Sept. 6, 2020.

There were no reports of illnesses linked to the product, but the food producer said in a statement that it issued the recall “out of an abundance of care.”

“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product,” the statement said. “This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”

In May, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control warned consumers to avoid consuming any raw products made with flour, noting that several flour brands could be contaminated with E. coli O26.

At least 21 people across the U.S. have been infected with the E. coli O26 strain between December 2018 and May. Three were hospitalized, but there were no deaths reported.

E. coli exposure symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headaches and other symptoms, according to health officials.

