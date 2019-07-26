Beyonce reveals her weight prior to Coachella, shares her rigorous regimen

noipornpan/iStock(NEW YORK) — Thanks to Beyoncé, looking “Flawless” is simply a click away.

Queen Bey has gifted fans with her tips and tricks to achieving a healthier lifestyle and slimmer waistline, thanks to the “22 Days Nutrition” program, a popular vegan meal plan.

On Thursday, the global star uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing how she was able to get in shape for her landmark 2018 Coachella performance, documented in the Emmy-nominated Netflix special Homecoming.

In the cinematic clip, Bey, who’d given birth to twins Sir and Rumi the previous year, candidly shares that she weighed 175 pounds prior to beginning the rigorous plant-based regimen.

“It’s 5:00 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella,” she says. “Every woman’s nightmare…this is my weight. Long way to go.”

Teaming up with longtime friend and trainer, Marco Borges, the creator of 22 Days Nutrition, Bey followed the program for 44 days. The Grammy-winning vocalist is now offering her beloved #BeyHive the secrets to her success with the 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner.

Through the program, members are offered personalized meal plans based on their cooking habits, dietary needs, allergies, household size and goals. Membership ranges from a yearly fee of $99 or a monthly fee of $14.

[embedded content]

