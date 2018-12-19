Breastfeeding longer than six months linked to smaller waist a decade later

tatyana_tomsickova/iStock(NEW YORK) — Moms who breastfeed for at least six months may benefit from a smaller waist circumference a decade later, a new study published in the Journal of Women’s Health shows.

Researchers followed 678 women over a span of seven to 15 years. Those who breastfed their babies for six months or more saw their waist circumference shrink an extra 3.5 cm, compared to women who did not breastfeed their babies.

The women who breastfed longer than six months were also more likely to have a smaller hip circumference, lower BMI and lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

