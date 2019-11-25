Check your fridge and pantry for these recalled products ahead of Thanksgiving

FDA(NEW YORK) — With a day of feasting fast approaching, it’s time to take inventory of your fridge or pantry to toss or return any staples that have been recalled before Thanksgiving.

Produce

Lettuce



More than 75,000 pounds of salad products were recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination in the lettuce, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

Missa Bay, LLC, a New Jersey company, issued the recall for around 75,233 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry, according to the the USDA.



For more details and full list of the recalled products check here.



Apples

North Bay Produce recalled apples over potential listeria contamination concerns that affected 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples.

The Traverse City, Michigan-based food and beverage company issued the voluntary recall of apples that were distributed to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.



Check here for a full list of affected products to make sure there aren’t any bad apples in your fridge or freezer waiting to ruin a Thanksgiving pie.



Meat



Pork

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recalled approximately 515,000 pounds of “various raw, intact pork products” over an inspection issue.

The pork products, made by Morris Meat Packing, were produced on Saturdays from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019. The products under recall are marked with establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.



For full product details and more on this recall check here.



Chicken

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were voluntarily recalled over concerns of “extraneous” materials, specifically metal, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Approximately 2,071,397 pounds of Simmons Prepared Foods poultry products were part of the recall.

Check here for a full list of affected products produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4, 2019.



Dairy



Cottage Cheese

Thousands of cases of cottage cheese were voluntarily recalled over fears they may contain metal and plastic.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the voluntary recall of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese after a consumer complained about finding a piece of red plastic in one container, according to a statement from the company.

In all, 9,500 cases were affected.



For full recall information on the affected products check here.

Cookie Dough

Nestlé USA voluntarily recalled refrigerated cookie dough after the company received reports of food-grade rubber pieces in some of its products.

The recall included 26 ready-to-bake cookie dough products that come in bars, tubs and tube shapes and were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.



For more information on the affected batches and product list check here.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.