Ciara celebrates her body in new photo: ‘Hello to me-pre baby weight!’

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for BET

(NEW YORK) — Ciara is showing off her figure after spending nearly a year working to get back to her pre-baby body, which meant shedding nearly 40 pounds of pregnancy weight.

The “1, 2 Step” singer welcomed her third child, a boy named Win, last July.

“Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight,” Ciara, 35, shared Tuesday on Instagram alongside a recent photo of her striking a pose in a two-piece leather outfit.

The Grammy winner credited WW (Weight Watchers) — which she is a paid ambassador for — in helping her reach her goal.

“I’m so proud of myself — down 39 pounds on my @ww journey,” she gushed. “Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!”

Ciara also took to her Instagram stories, sporting a white T-shirt and jean shorts, to speak further about hitting her goal, saying the journey has “been crazy, but so much fun.”

“Took a lot of focus and a lot of commitment and dedication,” she continued, adding that her weight loss journey “this time around was different for me — juggling being a mama of three, work and travel.”

She then revealed how she celebrated the milestone — by diving into a sausage and pepperoni calzone.

Ciara first opened up to fans last August about wanting to shed her pregnancy weight, when she announced, “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!”

The singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, are parents to three children: 7-year-old Future, who is Ciara’s son from a previous relationship, 4-year-old Sienna, and 1-year-old Win.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.