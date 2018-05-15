Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: Guys' guide to getting in shape for a wedding

ABC News (NEW YORK) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding that will be watched by viewers around the world is just days away.

While most attention focuses on how brides prepare for their wedding day, we can’t forget about the grooms too.

Harry, 33, appears in top shape as his wedding day approaches.

While we don’t know Harry’s secrets to looking his best — being in love can’t hurt! — we can look to the experts for guidance on how other grooms can follow his lead.

“GMA” turned to Noah Neiman, co-founder of New York City’s Rumble boxing studio, for help.

Rumble has become a must-go destination for top names including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart.

“We have a ton of guys that come in here just looking to be stronger, be more confident,” Neiman said. “One of the best ways that I’ve found is boxing. We get you strong in here so that you’re strong as a guy, as a gentleman, outside.”

Watch the video above for Neiman’s pre-wedding workout, and follow his five tips below to get ready to greet your bride at the altar.

Noah’s tips



1. Start training now.

My top tip for gentlemen is consistency is king. If you stay ready, you never have to get ready.

Don’t just train for a wedding. Train for your life.

2. Eat consistently and clean.

I eat as clean as I can, as often as I can. [I eat] lean meats, eggs, fish, veggies, rice, potatoes: One-ingredient items that I know my body can absorb, take the nutrients it wants and spit out all the rest it doesn’t need.

It’s about consistently putting in the food that your body needs to flourish and shine.

Don’t underfeed yourself. You want to make sure you’re eating enough food to sustain your energy level.

3. Train tough and consistently.

You have to stay focused like this is the most important thing in your life. Get in the gym, stay consistent and put in the effort necessary to progress.

Every day try to do something a little bit more that progresses you as a human, whether it’s health, whether it’s mentally, whether it’s in your relationship. It’s that consistent effort … that’s what leads to results.

4. Do these 3 things.



Sleep, drink enough water and eat the right foods.

“Those three things together that’s going to help you get you, as quick as possible at least, the body and the mind you want so you can walk down the aisle.”

5. Try this 6-minute workout you can do anytime, anywhere.

Three minutes of shadow boxing (six punches strung together), followed by three minutes of jumping rope.

