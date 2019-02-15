Courteney Cox got candid about her decision to dissolve all her fillers

Michael Tran/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Actress Courteney Cox recently opened up about getting facial fillers in the past and why she chose to stop.

The 54-year-old “Friends” star told PEOPLE that she wasn’t confident in her appearance as she got older.

“I would say it’s a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood,” she told the outlet. “You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing.”

“[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance,” she continued. Nearly two years ago, she hit a point where she decided it was time to stop, she told the publication.

“I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh s—-. I don’t look like myself,'” she shared.

Since dissolving the fillers, Cox has accepted aging and found confidence in her skin.

“So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change,” she said.

“I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change,” she continued. “I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

