Cover your pimple no more: New skincare brand, Starface, debuts acne stickers

PeopleImages/iStock(NEW YORK) — According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne affects up to 50 million Americans annually.

Aiming to help that massive group, a brand new solution-based product was born this month: Starface.

It’s a cool new Gen Z friendly skincare brand that features “Hydro-Stars,” which are hydrocolloid pimple patches that absorb fluid, keep out bacteria and speed up recovery.

These star-shaped stickers protect pimples from outside bacteria and prevent them from being picked at — and are a fun go-to for selfie lovers.

Sold exclusively on Starface’s website, at least for now, a 32-pack costs less than $25.

It’s highly recommended to consult with a dermatologist before trying the stickers, but they’re designed specifically for acne-prone skin.

“Starface is here to show your skin some love — no matter what it’s going through,” the company wrote on its website. “At the end of the day, acne-positivity is the name of our game.”

While the star-shaped pimple patches are a first for the brand, there are plans for more products to drop soon.

In the meantime, cheers to making your next acne selfie a sticker constellation of amazing-ness.

