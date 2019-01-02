CrossFit champion Brooke Ence shares her morning routine

JB Lacroix/ WireImage(NEW YORK) — Brooke Ence is a real-life Wonder Woman.

The 28-year-old is not only a champion CrossFit athlete, she’s also had roles in Justice League and Wonder Woman, and has her own clothing line.

Ence did not get to where she is without a lot of sweat and hard work. The California-based athlete has put in a lot of hours both in and out of the gym.

Here is how she gets her day started:

1. I eat something immediately

I eat something as soon as I wake up. I’m starving.

Part one of breakfast is some sort of peanut butter something, typically it’s a rice cake with peanut butter and maybe a little bit of honey or jelly and my coffee.

Then I get ready to go the gym and then I will have some sort of scrambled egg whites and bacon before I go to work out.

I don’t know why I’m so hungry in the morning but eating is the first thing I do.

2. I hunt for coffee



I go to bed excited for coffee.

I need at least two cups. This is the order — almond milk, flat white, or cappuccino, depends on where I am getting it, with a small black coffee backer.

3. I take care of my face

I try to keep a pretty good, simple skin routine. I sweat a lot so I break out.

I cleanse my skin. I have a daily facial cleanser from Athia, and then [apply] moisturizer.

I am 28 and I’ve been using anti-aging products, like eye creams, since I was about 25. And then [I apply] SPF. It’s like tinted sunscreen.

[Then] eyebrows, Chapstick and blush.

4. I head to the gym

My relationship with the gym: we are not newlyweds.

I do pretty much the same warm-up every day. It’s really important just to get your body temperature up.

I get on the rower or the bike. From there, I’m going to open up all of my hips, my knees, my ankles, my shoulders, doing things with a band.

I want to do some pushing, some pulling, body weight, maybe some stripped pull ups, some stripped toe to bar and really make sure my core is open.

5. I tackle my most challenging workout move

Then I start chipping away at a full day of training.

