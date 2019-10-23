Doctor introduces the 'pegan' diet in a new book

Courtesy Nicole Franzen(NEW YORK) — Many families struggle figuring out what to make for dinner even when they have a fridge stocked with food that they can easily make into a meal.

But one doctor is helping others tackling the question in a new book that introduces the “pegan” diet.

“One out of every two Americans — actually it’s 60% now — are sick,” Dr. Mark Hyman told ABC News’ Good Morning America. “Seventy-five percent of us are overweight. And it’s the food we’re eating.”

Hyman, the author of Food: What the Heck Should I Cook? coined the term “pegan” after realizing that there were certain principles from vegan and paleo diets that are beneficial for people as well as the planet.

“It’s universal principles for how to eat well if you’re a human being,” Hyman told GMA. “It includes all the food categories that people eat, but in each category it tells you which are the foods you should choose in that category.”

The secret to the pegan diet is non-starchy veggies, like broccoli, asparagus and greens.

“Vegetables have very few calories, but lots of nutrients. So they’re high in fiber,” he said.

Hyman recommends that 75% of your plate should be filled with non-starchy vegetables, followed by healthy fats like avocados and nuts; high-quality protein, such as pasture-raised chicken and grass-fed meat; and starchy vegetables like potatoes and winter squash.

He said, “It’s also important to understand that the quality of the food you eat matters most. And that’s really what pegan is about. It’s about the quality of the food.”

In his new book, The New York Times bestselling author features more than 100 recipes to promote weight loss and lifelong health. He hopes to inspire others to eat food that they love and food that’s nourishing, healing and good for the planet.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.