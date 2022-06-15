Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID

Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior adviser to the president on the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, 81, hasn’t had recent close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior officials, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who has mild symptoms, tested positive via a rapid antigen test, according to the NIAID.

He’s fully vaccinated and received two boosters, the NIAID said in a statement.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home,” the statement said. “Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

