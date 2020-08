Official White House Photo by Shealah CraigheadBy ANNE FLAHERTY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The nation’s top expert on infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, underwent outpatient surgery Thursday morning to remove a polyp on his vocal cord.



Fauci’s office confirmed to ABC News that he is home now and resting.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.