Eating fast food hurts women's chances of getting pregnant, study shows

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Women who want to get pregnant should put down the hamburger and fries, new research suggests.

Women who eat fast food regularly are more likely to have trouble conceiving, according to a study published in Human Reproduction.

A survey of nearly 5,600 women in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Ireland found that those who ate fast food four times or more a week took almost a month longer to get pregnant than those who ate it sparingly or not at all.

And women who had eaten fruit less than one to three times a month took half a month longer to become pregnant than those who had eaten it three or more times a day.

This suggests that a good diet boosts the changes of conceiving, according to researchers.

The women were asked about what they had eaten in the month before becoming pregnant with their first child. A limitation of this study is that it relies on women’s recollection of their pre-pregnancy diet.

