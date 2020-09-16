Elle Fanning embraces eczema in her latest Instagram selfie

Andreas Rentz/Getty ImagesBy MEGAN STONE and JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Elle Fanning recently made light of a skin condition many of her fans can relate to.

The Maleficent star embraced her eczema on Monday by showing off her most recent flare-up in an unedited photo.

“Eczema but make it eye shadow,” Fanning captioned the image.

The 22-year-old actress allowed fans to see an uncensored look at her skin which earned her praise from her 4.8 million followers.

Fanning’s post has also garnered more than 700,00 likes with many people chiming in on how they related to her.

“I have the same problem,” wrote Ali Corbin. “I’m allergic to certain ingredients in eye shadow! Gives me eczema.”

Other famous faces came forward to commiserate with her about their struggles with eczema, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, who commented, “I feel seen.”

“I am the itchiest person in the world,” Fanning laughed back in response.

Eczema, also know as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic skin condition that causes red and itchy rashes, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure but there are preventative measures people can take, such as moisturizing daily or using gentle soaps, to prevent future flares.

