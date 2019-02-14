EPA chief calls toxic chemicals in drinking water 'very important threat'

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The Environmental Protection Agency is set to launch a new nationwide plan to control toxic chemicals that contaminate Americans’ drinking water all over the country.

The EPA will announce a national action plan Thursday to regulate and clean up a class of chemicals used in everyday products like nonstick pans and carpets, as well as firefighting foam. The types of chemicals are so common the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all Americans have some level in their blood but residents in some communities are being exposed to much higher levels that EPA says are hazardous for their health.

The two specific chemicals targeted in the plan, PFOS and PFOA, are known as “forever chemicals” because once they’re introduced into the environment they’re very hard to remove. Research has connected exposure to the chemicals to health problems like immune system disorders, thyroid issues, reproductive problems, and some kinds of cancer.

High levels of the chemicals have been found in drinking water for more than 16 million Americans, and more communities have found it in the environment near airfields or former industrial facilities.

After reports the agency would not regulate how much of the chemicals are allowed in drinking water, acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler says they consider the chemicals a “very important threat” and are moving forward to set a limit for how much is allowed in drinking water.

“What we’re doing with this new management plan for PFOS, PFOA. We’re protecting Americans drinking water which is very important. We need to make sure that every American regardless of zip code has safe reliable drinking water,” he told ABC News Live in an exclusive interview.

EPA’s action plan lays out several steps the agency will take on the chemicals, including moving on the next step to regulate them under the Safe Drinking Water Act, releasing guidance for when they need to be cleaned up in other sources like groundwater, and declaring them “hazardous” under the Superfund law — which governs clean up at contaminated sites — prompting more cleanup requirements.

The agency will also announce that drinking water systems around the country will be tested for the chemicals at lower levels than an earlier round of testing in 2012, meaning more communities could find out the chemicals are in their water. The plan will also include more research on the health effects of other chemicals in the same category and more communication with communities about the risks of exposure.

But advocacy groups, Democrats, and communities dealing with the chemicals have said the EPA is moving too slow. Former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt called the issue a “national emergency” last May and slated the plan to be released in Fall 2018, but it was delayed by the interagency review process and the government shutdown.

In the absence of a national drinking water standard, several states have moved to pass their own laws to regulate the chemicals.

Some advocates have also called for the EPA to do even more to prevent the chemicals from being released into the environment, either by banning them in products or declining to approve new chemicals in the same category.

But Wheeler said the EPA is working quickly and called the new plan “groundbreaking” because it’s the first time the EPA has ever taken a multifaceted approach to combat chemicals in the environment.

“We haven’t slowed down, we’ve actually speeded up the process. We’re continuing research for example, we want to make sure we have the best clean up technologies – that we understand better the health impacts on people and that we can move forward,” he told ABC.

“But, we have been cleaning up. We’ve been helping and assisting the states around the country… dozens of sites around the country, we’re making sure that those are cleaned up and we’re moving forward with additional authorities under all of our statutes. Again, and this is the first multimedia approach in the agency’s 49-year history we’ve ever taken for a chemical like this,” Wheeler said.

