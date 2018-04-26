Group to hold a '0.5K' race for charity, a running event 'for the rest of us'

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Have you ever wanted to participate in a charity run, but don’t actually want to run very far? This might be the race for you.

A group in Boerne, Texas is hosting “The Boerne 0.5K,” a 0.3 mile race, and it’s being billed as a “running event for the rest of us.”

The “very fun, tongue-in-cheek event” intended to “lampoon the typical 5K” will benefit the charitable organization Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children who depend on federal free and reduced meal programs offered through their schools.

Organizers of the event are giving out many incentives to those who participate in and complete the nearly 547-yard race, including race T-shirts, free beer at both the beginning and the end of the race, and even “a pretentious oval Euro-style 0.5K sticker that you can attach to your rear windshield.”

There is even a VIP option — for $25, you get a “bigger” medal without even having to run the race.

As far as in-race amenities, the organizers are providing finish line photos, a coffee and doughnut station at the halfway point for carbo-loading and energy, and “world’s best bagpipe player” serenading runners at the starting line with “Amazing Grace.”

Sadly, this year’s event is sold out, but the event organizers are “already discussing how we can increase the capacity for this event” next year.

Best of luck, runners!

