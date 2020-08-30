Health News – ABC News Radio

By DR. NATE WOOD, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Earlier this week, the world was dealing head-on with what was believed to be the world’s first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in Hong Kong.

Now, less than a week later, researchers in the United States are reporting their first documented case of a patient who got COVID, recovered and then got it again.

Scientists say that although reinfection is likely possible, it’s also extremely rare. This is the first documented reinfection among nearly 6 million COVID-19 cases to date.

Nevertheless, the first documented reinfection is notable in how quickly the patient seemed to be reinfected after his initial recovery.

“Having had it doesn’t mean you can’t get it again, that’s what this shows,” Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and co-author of the study, said in an interview with ABC’s “World News Tonight.” “It tells us possibly things we still don’t know about this virus … or that there is a danger that even if you’ve had it that your immune system may not protect you from a significant illness next time.”

The case report, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and is currently only available as a pre-print, tells the story of a 25-year-old man in Nevada. In late March, he developed some of the classic signs of COVID-19: sore throat, cough, diarrhea, headache and nausea. After testing positive on April 18, he began to gradually feel better, and the virus appeared to leave his system, seemingly verified with two consecutive negative tests in May.

But only a few weeks later, he started to feel ill again, testing positive for COVID-19 once again in June. This time, he was admitted to the hospital with serious symptoms.

At first, the researchers wondered if the virus had been hiding in his body the whole time — mutating, changing and eventually developing into something that caused him to get sick with COVID-19 a second time. But they ultimately rejected this theory, saying that the two viruses were so different that it would have been nearly impossible for the virus to change that quickly inside his body. The only explanation was that he had been infected by a slightly different version of the coronavirus.

“There’s no invulnerability here,” Pandori told ABC News. “Whether you’ve had this infection before or whether perhaps in the future vaccinated, there won’t be such a thing as invulnerability.”

The finding could affect how the world attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus while eagerly awaiting an effective vaccine. Experts have long expected that humans would have some kind of immunity after getting infected with the coronavirus, but no one is sure just how long that immunity will last. These new reinfections provide important new data as experts rush to figure that out.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, Waldemar Von Zedtwitz professor in the Department of Immunobiology at Yale University, wrote on Twitter that this patient’s case was different from the Hong Kong patient because his prior infection didn’t seem to help him fight off the virus.

“This time, unlike the case in Hong Kong, the immune system did not protect this person from reinfection or disease,” her tweet read.

However, scientists interviewed by ABC News say these isolated case reports can’t be applied to the average person. It’s still unclear if this 25-year-old man had any underlying conditions that might have put him at risk for more severe illness.

What remains to be seen is how common reinfection events like this are and whether they will continue in the months ahead.

Nate Wood, M.D., is an internal medicine/primary care resident at Yale New Haven Hospital and a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By SEAN SANDERS and JILIAN FAMA HALSEY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As students across the country return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new study has powerful takeaways for mitigating COVID-19 outbreaks, citing the success of four summer camps in Maine.

The federal study, released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at four sleepaway camps and the measures they took to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, among more than 1,000 campers and staff members from June to August.

The camps’ success, according to the CDC, came from several protocols, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine prior to the start of camp, frequent cleaning of camp facilities, mandatory mask protocols and maximizing outdoor space.

“We call them layers of mitigation,” Patty Lifter, the director of Camp Pinecliffe, a camp for girls in Harrison, Maine, and one of the camps featured in the CDC study, told “Good Morning America.” “It wasn’t one thing that was going to keep everybody safe.”

The camp also instituted another practice highlighted in the CDC study as a measure of success, having campers quarantine in pods for the first two weeks of camp.

At Camp Pinecliffe, they called the pods the “campers’ neighborhoods,” or “families.”

“We decided to call their bunk or their cabin, their family,” said Lifter. “And when you’re with your family, you don’t need to be masked and you can talk with your family and be with your family.”

The success of Camp Pinecliffe and the three other camps in Maine stand in contrast to a summer camp in Georgia, YMCA Camp High Harbour, that quickly shut down for the summer in late June after a teen staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

In that case, campers were not required to wear face masks. The CDC found that “daily vigorous singing and cheering” may have helped lead to the spread of COVID-19, and that windows and doors at the camp were not left open for better ventilation.



Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a pediatrician in Maine and the lead author of the CDC study, believes the multi-step approach taken by the camps in her home state helped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She also believes this multi-step approach can be used to limit the spread of the virus in schools.

“Camps and schools are not the same,” she told GMA. “But what this study adds is that if one is diligent about multi-layering, public health interventions, COVID-19 and the spread of COVID-19 can be mitigated.”

Blaisdell shared these three tips as best practices learned from the summer camps in Maine.



1. Diligence and consistency:

“It’s masking everybody. It’s maintaining distance at all time,” said Blaisdell.



2. Layered safety protocols:

“It’s the layering of all these public health layers, masking, distancing, ventilation, screening, that allows us to see the strength and the robust nature in preventing communicable disease,” she said.



3. A culture of compliance:

“Going to schools or camps or colleges is a privilege this year and we need to take care of one another and do what we can,” said Blaisdell.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By ERIN SCHUMAKER and RADHIKA CHALASANI, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s latest chess move in the tense battle over in-person education in the New York City was to unveil a surprise plan this week for outdoor learning in public, private and charter schools.

“Parents have asked about it. Educators have asked about it,” de Blasio said during a news conference Monday.

“Outdoors is one of the things that works,” de Blasio added, noting that Italy, Norway and Denmark have implemented outdoor learning effectively. “The disease doesn’t spread the same way outdoors. We’ve seen that over and over.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has previously said that schools should offer as many outdoor options as possible for classes, recess and lunch. In addition to lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission, studies show that outdoor learning can be beneficial for students with cognitive and behavioral disabilities.

There’s a historical precedent for outdoor learning in New York in response to contagious disease outbreaks. During a major tuberculosis outbreak in the early 1900s New York City school children attended open-air classes on rooftops, on an abandoned ferry, and in classrooms with the windows flung open in the dead of winter, the New York Times reported.

A number of New York schools have existing outdoor learning programs, some of them inspired by European models. Brooklyn New School, with a diverse student body, offers shore school, forest school, farming and community themed programs for the early grades, for example. The New York Harbor School offers students a maritime-themed education program on Governor’s Island. PS/MS 7’s garden space was utilized by a summer Recreation Enrichment Center program at the school to provide outdoor activities for children of frontline workers. Grow NYC has registered over 800 school gardens.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer wrote a New York Daily News op-ed stating that there are 29.5 million square foot of outdoor schoolyards in New York that could be repurposed as a class and programming space.

There’s a broad range in how people think about outdoor learning, according to Mirem Villamil, the head garden manager at Edible Schoolyard NYC, a nonprofit that partners with schools to offer gardening and cooking education to students.

“There’s a movement that includes school gardening, environmental education, physical education outdoors and sensory exploration,” Villamil said. “That’s one end of the spectrum. At the other end of the spectrum, there are people who are thinking of outdoor instruction as moving desks outside and setting them up under a tent.”

“Every school is going to be different in what they can achieve and what is comfortable for their teachers,” Villamil said. “We probably can’t expect full-on environmental education on day one. That’s just not going to happen. But also can’t expect kids to be sitting at desks and gazing up at you the whole time either.”

According to de Blasio, school principals will determine how much learning to conduct outside in 2020. While some schools have schoolyards or other outdoor school property, for schools that don’t, the mayor said he would close off streets or make space available for schooling in local parks in certain cases. The city’s first focus will be on working with schools that don’t have their own outdoor space and ensuring that schools in the 27 neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 illnesses and deaths get outside space first.

“Those neighborhoods have suffered so much,” de Blasio said. “We owe it to them to make sure they get every possible advantage going forward.”

Furthering the divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in New York City schools

The mayor’s surprise announcement on Monday came after a summer-long push from parents, teachers and principals for an outside option. That push, including a MoveOn petition, which garnered more than 4,400 signatures, involved asking the city for a system-wide process to request street closures near schools, park permits, central funding for professional development for teachers not used to outdoor learning, and equipment, like tents and foul weather gear. The hope was that a city-wide plan would go a long way to making access to outdoor spaces more equitable, according to Councilman Brad Lander.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York created an “open streets” program barring vehicle traffic on 100 miles of streets to give pedestrians more space. It also created an outdoor dining initiative for restaurants to apply for sidewalk seating that expanded onto roadways. The city’s response to the needs of schools took longer.

The delay in action irritated the teachers and principals’ unions, who felt they haven’t had sufficient time or guidance to plan for the upcoming school year, which is supposed to start on Sept. 10.

“We know that some schools that have abundant resources are already purchasing tents, negotiating outdoor space with elected officials, and raising significant amount of money to purchase PPE for staff and students,” Michael Mulgrew, president of the local teachers union, wrote in a letter to de Blasio, Chancellor Richard Carranza and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 11. In addition to more spending power, schools in wealthier neighborhoods tend to be closer to parks, or to have green space or yards on school property.

“While we appreciate that school communities are actively seeking to solve these problems, we fear it will further the divide between the haves and have nots in our city,” the letter continued. “The COVID-19 funding provided to schools is completely inadequate to address the challenges we face. Our schools need immediate answers, a clear budget and the resources to move forward safely.”

When asked during the Monday news conference how the city planned to avoid giving wealthy schools an unfair advantage over less well-funded schools, which can’t readily purchase outdoor equipment, Carranza suggested that wealthy parent-teacher associations could help buy supplies for poorer schools.

“If a PTA has done their fundraising and they’ve raised more than enough for their school, let’s identify another school that doesn’t have that fundraising capacity,” Carranza said during the news conference.

Mark Treyger, chairman of City Council’s education committee, argued that offloading outdoor supplies funding onto PTAs would only deepen the divide between rich and poor schools.

“Relying on PTA fundraising to fund this effort only exacerbates inequity,” Treyger wrote on Twitter.

“It is outright disrespectful to school communities who have been working around the clock and planning without adequate $ & time to keep finding information out like this,” he said of the mayor’s sudden outdoor education announcement.

Lydia Howrilka, a Brooklyn teacher and founding member of the UFT Solidarity Caucus, a group within the teachers union, said she was “deeply disappointed” by Carranza’s PTA funding suggestion, which she said disadvantaged schools without wealthy PTAs.

“If he practiced what he preached and wanted to narrow the gap between rich and poor schools, the first step is fully funding schools, pushing the state to do the same, and not slashing school budgets,” she said.

“The idea of outdoor learning has real merit,” Mark Cannizzaro, president of the principals union, said in a statement, but noted that the plan itself lacked detail and raised “serious concerns around safety and security.”

Principals would have been able to implement outdoor learning more effectively if de Blasio had given them enough time and support to do so, Cannizzaro said. Without funding, the plan will “exacerbate already existing disparities,” he added.

“As a result, we reiterate our call for a delay of in-person learning so that we can implement a safe and successful learning plan for our students,” he said.

When asked, the Education Department did not provide an explanation to ABC News about why giving the go-ahead on outdoor learning took so long, and instead focused on the department’s quick timeline for responding to school plans for outdoor education.

“We developed a thoughtful, coordinated, safe approach to outdoor learning that will give school leaders an answer within a week,” Miranda Barbot, a spokesperson for the Education Department, said in a statement. “This plan gives school leaders what they asked for — flexibility, with a centralized and streamlined support structure that we are managing on their behalf.”

For the schools with existing programs, like the sites in East Harlem, Central Brooklyn and the South Bronx that partner with Edible Schoolyard NYC, incorporating outdoor instruction could be seamless. For many others, the change is more complicated.

“Parent and teacher groups are telling me that they had little to no input on the city’s return-to-school plans,” said David Kirkland, executive director of NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and The Transformation of Schools. “I fear rushing into this without further thought and input will backfire in ways that we can’t begin to imagine.”

Justin Krebs, a parent leader at an elementary school in Brooklyn and self-described enthusiast for outdoor learning, said he hoped that the city’s messy unveiling of the program won’t distract from the benefits outdoor schooling offers kids.

“Just because the rollout and announcement were unsatisfying and haphazard doesn’t mean it can’t turn around,” Krebs said. “Not as a panacea, but as one piece of the puzzle.”

Krebs acknowledged that de Blasio encouraging schools to seize the opportunity for outdoor learning quickly, while offering little guidance as to how to implement individual programs, would inevitably favor schools with robust resources. His school has already submitted its outdoor learning plan. Principals at less well-resourced schools are trying to figure out how to feed food-insecure students, secure laptops for kids who don’t have them, or staff up if they have an aging teacher base, he explained.

“A lot of underserved schools are going to have to skip it,” he added. “Even if they would benefit just as much.”

As an educator, Howrilka also worried about keeping her students safe in an outdoor environment.

“There was a shooting outside a block away from my school last fall,” Howrilka said.

Clara Barton High School, where Howrilka teaches history, went into lockdown during the shooting, as did several surrounding schools. No one was hurt, but teachers and students were shaken by violence so close to campus. Howrilka also noted that cars have crashed into outdoor dining set ups in recent weeks.

“If a crime or altercation were to happen close to where I am trying to hold my history classes, how can I protect my students and myself?” she asked.

She had additional concerns about keeping her teaching supplies out of the rain and about cold fall weather.

Liza Engelberg, the director of education at Edible Schoolyard NYC, said that she felt for teachers and principals trying to rapidly organize safe spaces and outdoor learning equipment.

“It’s a lot for a school to have to figure out on top of everything else that they’re trying to figure out,” she said.

As for the weather, she thinks that if New York City schools have rain tents, they should be able to make it through Thanksgiving before they head indoors.

“If you’re not getting rained on, you can handle a lot,” she said of the cold.

Given what we know about coronavirus transmission inside, indoor spaces aren’t necessarily more comfortable for students or staff, she noted.

Engelberg hopes schools won’t get hung up on trying to overhaul their curriculum for the outdoors.

“There are many ways to take kids outside,” she said.

An outside learning plan could be as simple as having students read or eat lunch outdoors.

School principals have until Friday, Aug. 28, to submit their plans for outdoor learning to the Education Department.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By HAYLEY FITZPATRICK, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sheryl Crow is speaking about the importance of breast cancer screening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been 14 years since the 58-year-old singer was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, and she says early detection played such a large role in her battle with the disease.

“I went into my routine mammogram, which obviously I was dreading like everyone does, and I was extremely athletic, [a] good eater, very healthy, no family history, so I wasn’t worried about it,” the singer said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Crow said she even considered canceling the appointment because she had a lot going on and didn’t think it was “necessary” at the time.

After getting her diagnosis, she took action immediately. The singer had a lumpectomy and went through 33 radiation treatments over the course of seven weeks.

Incidence rates show that 1 in 8 women in the U.S. (12.8%) will get breast cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. It’s also the second most common type of cancer for women in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The singer encourages women to prioritize their health and continue going to their annual screenings during the pandemic when safe.

“Although we’re going through a pandemic right now and we’re all living through this uncertain time, it’s really important for women over the age of 40 to continue to be diligent about getting your mammogram,” she urged. “Because early detection really does, it does matter and we can’t take care of our loved ones if we don’t take care of our own health.”

Recommendations from the American Cancer Society advise women 40 to 44 to consider getting annual mammograms and state that women ages 45 to 54 should get an annual mammogram. The organization’s recommendations advise women 55 and older to get a mammogram every two years.

The National Cancer Institute estimated earlier this year that there will be 10,000 more deaths from breast and colorectal cancers in the U.S. over the next 10 years because of the pandemic’s impact on screening visits and treatment.

Crow, who now gets a mammogram annually, is urging women to get back to their screenings.

“We were all very recommended at the very beginning of this pandemic to put sort of our less crucial visits to the doctor on hold, but now we’re five or six months into this,” she said. “It really is important that we continue to observe this annual routine of getting a mammogram after the age of 40.”

“It can really make the difference between having a very mild treatment or having something much more taxing,” she added.

The singer said she believes women put off getting a routine mammogram for several reasons — busy schedules, the belief that they don’t have the disease because they have no family history of the disease and more.

“When you think about how life grinds to a screeching halt if we are diagnosed, it’s one of those things we’ve put on the back burner, thinking, I’m sure I don’t have it. And personally, I don’t really want to know. I don’t have time to deal with it right now … It’s not a good excuse,” Crow said.

“I’m a walking illustration of someone whose life could have been drastically different,” she added. “Now I’m almost 15 years out and I’m leading a very healthy and happy and normal life because I was diagnosed at such an early stage.”

She said her diagnosis was also a turning point in her life.

“I think anyone who’s diagnosed with something that is absolutely life changing, basically meets themselves. I definitely met myself on the radiation table every morning,” she said. “For that minute and a half while I was being beamed up, I carried with me this very real concept that life is fragile and that we live moment to moment.”

She said she began to “redirect” some aspects of her life, “reprogram” herself and “really learn how to incorporate having serenity and how to say no.”

“That is the lesson in this pandemic as well,” she added. “We’re all making sure that our kids are staying healthy, we’re all wearing masks, we’re socially distanced … it is still important that come November when I schedule my mammogram that I keep that appointment because life is going on…breast cancer will continue to exist, even during a pandemic.”

Because of Crow’s interest in spreading awareness to the importance of breast cancer screening, she recently partnered with medical technology company Hologic to urge women to continue going to their annual mammograms amid the pandemic.

As the spokesperson for the company’s Genius® 3D Mammography® exam, she is offering fans a chance to win a virtual concert experience by entering a sweepstakes and filling out a screening reminder at BacktoScreening.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A Louisiana educator is working hard to limit the restrictions mask-wearing poses for children who are hearing impaired.

Leslie Bailey has been teaching for 16 years. It’s now her seventh year as an instructional coach at Legacy Elementary School in Bossier City, Louisiana, which serves a majority of students who are hearing impaired from preschool to fourth grade.

Bailey told ABC News’ Good Morning America that children with hearing loss, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, can struggle with understanding sign language if they’re unable to read lips.

Bailey recognized this as a problem given face coverings are now being worn in Louisiana schools. Her solution: create masks with clear, vinyl windows.

“All educators in the entire United States are going above and beyond, reviving and rethinking how education is going to look like this year,” Bailey said. “The masks’ intentions aren’t just for [people who are] hearing-impaired. It’s for the first-grade teacher teaching phonics — you want them to see your lips, but you don’t want to take their masks off.”

Bailey has designed and produced 60 masks for classrooms at Legacy to help kids who have hearing loss, their fellow classmates and their teachers. She also sells them through her Etsy shop, Magnolia Stitch Co.

She’s made 70 masks for a district in Wisconsin and offers discounts to all schools. It takes about eight hours to make 40 masks on four embroidery machines, and Bailey has five people assisting. The clear windows are shaped so a person can see the wearer’s entire mouth and smile.

“We live and breathe masks over at my house,” Bailey said. “Seeing students smile and not having their faces covered up has definitely been a bonus as well.”

One Legacy student, Baleigh Berry, is happy all her fellow classmates have the same mask. The 9-year-old was born deaf and has bilateral cochlear implants to partially restore her hearing, mom Shena Berry told GMA.

“I picked her up from school and she had the biggest smile on her face,” Berry said. “If a teacher was masked, it’d be very different for my daughter to understand what’s going on in the classroom. She’s processing background noise and other variables that the hearing impaired community struggles with.”

Berry hopes more schools become aware that masks with windows are a necessity for some children.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

