Hilarious photo shoot celebrates parents' empty nest

Laura Eskridge(SPRINGBORO, Ohio) — Some parents despair at the thought of their kids leaving home. But not Vicky and Jeff Piper.

The Springboro, Ohio, couple was so looking forward to their youngest child leaving for college, they celebrated with a photo shoot.

It was her husband’s idea, Vicky Piper told “Good Morning America.”

“We had just dropped our son at school and I was receiving all these texts asking if we were ok, have I stopped crying, your house is going to be so quiet and what are you guys going to do now?” she said. “We just had a different perspective of empty nest.”

The couple’s daughter goes to college in Australia and their son in Michigan.

“The kids are cracking up [at the photos],” Piper said. “They are like, ‘You are having too much fun,’ but they are super happy for us.”

Piper said the empty nest “feels amazing.”

The photos have been shared widely on Facebook. Piper said she believes the positive reaction is because of the “positive perspective that there is life, hope and love after kids. It’s refreshing to see, after all the work you put into raising strong, independent kids, it’s time to enjoy your marriage.”

She also said that her generation “missed out” on the all the photo opportunities couples do now, like baby announcements.

“Why not join them,” she said.

As for the children, of course the Pipers miss them, “but we are looking so forward to spending time together.”

“My husband stated for the last three months before our son left how much he just wants to date me all over again,” Piper said.

