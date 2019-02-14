Hospital heart patients wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day

Advocate Children’s Hospital(OAK LAWN, Ill.) — These little hospital patients are celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way.

Children and infants being treated for heart conditions at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois participated a Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

Hospital staff say they put on the photo shoot to make Valentine’s Day memorable for the kids and raise awareness around congenital heart defects — a condition that affects almost one percent of all births in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also the most common disease in newborn babies.

February also happens to be American Heart Month.

