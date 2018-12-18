How to protect against germs during holiday travel

Bychykhin_Olexandr/iStock(NEW YORK) — With Christmas just a week away, millions of Americans will soon be hitting the roads and skies to gather with their loved ones. But they’ll likely be joined by an unwanted passenger on their travels: Germs.

Whiles airplanes, trains and buses are some of the fastest ways to get around during the holidays, they also increase your chance of getting sick. So how can you protect yourself while traveling this holiday season?

Dr. Nick Testa, the chief medical officer at Dignity Health in Los Angeles, shares his tips with ABC News’ Gio Benitez in the video below:

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.