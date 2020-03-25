How to safely grocery shop during coronavirus

ThamKC/iStock (NEW YORK) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, one of the most basic daily tasks has become a lot more complicated.

ABC News correspondent Becky Worley highlighted the ways customers can shop safely at grocery stores.

1. Get delivery when possible.

Contact-less delivery is a great option as it helps us practice social distancing, according to Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease specialist.

But that’s if you can get a slot. Delivery services are slammed and getting a time slot scheduled can be difficult.

James Rogers, the director of Food Safety Research and Testing for Consumer Reports, told “GMA” that the key to navigating grocery delivery apps is really planning far out in advance when you want your items delivered.

“We’re suggesting if the app allows you to tip, to do that,” Rogers added.

2. Go to the store early.

If you must venture out to get groceries remember this — the earlier the better.

3. Bring disinfectant wipes to wipe down your cart and your own hand sanitizer.



4. Wipe down your credit card after your purchase, Consumer Reports recommends.



5. Do not wear a mask and be careful with gloves.

The CDC advises people not to wear face masks unless they are sick or caring for someone who is ill.

But, what about gloves?

“The key is being able to put them on and take them off effectively without contaminating yourself after you used them,” said Rogers.

It may just be best to just take hand sanitizer with you to the store instead, said Worley.

6.Wipe off groceries and counter when you get home



Be careful when you get home.

”Right now, we don’t have any clear data that [COVID-19 is] living on packages for a prolonged period of time,” Wildes said.

Still, experts say to throw the disposable bags away in your recycling bin, wipe down the counter and wash your hands just to be safe.

While there is no evidence of the virus living on food, Consumer Reports says if someone is overly concerned, you can wash your produce using a scrub brush.

