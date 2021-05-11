In NYC, vaccinations are coming to a subway station near you

Xackery Irving/iStock

(NEW YORK) — In an effort to meet New Yorkers where they are, the state is offering pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites at some subway and commuter stations this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The eight sites include Penn Station, Grand Central, Coney Island, Myrtle-Wyckoff in Brooklyn, E.180 St. in the Bronx, 179 St. in Queens, LIRR Hempstead and MetroNorth Ossining. They will be open from May 12 to May 16.

“We’ve made huge progress vaccinating New Yorkers across the state, but vaccination rates are slowing and we have to redouble our efforts,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers may struggle to take time out of their schedules to get the vaccine, so we’re bringing it directly to them at these new sites in MTA stations.”

The sites will operate on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis, with each location offering up to 300 single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day. As an additional incentive, vaccine recipients will earn a free seven-day MetroCard or a free roundtrip ticket for the Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North, the city’s commuter rails.

Messages advertising the pop-up site locations and hours of operation will run on the MTA station, train and bus screens, and audio announcements will be played in more than 500 stations.

In New York City, 36% of the population is fully vaccinated and 46% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the city’s Health Department.

“The vaccination rate has declined,” Cuomo said. “We have to get the numbers up.”

