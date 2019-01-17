Indie Beauty Expo's Best in Show 2018 winners include Hum Nutrition, Apoem and more
(NEW YORK) — This year, Good Morning America is bringing you the exclusive Indie Beauty Expo’s “Best in Show” 2018 winners.
Indie Beauty Expo was founded by celebrity esthetician Jillian Wright and entrepreneur Nader Naeymi-Rad in 2015 to “recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them.” The expo started in New York and has since been expanded to Los Angeles, Dallas and London.
Wright told GMA her goal is to get, “better made beauty into the hands of more people at all different price points.”
She also hopes the expos are a place to, “educate people on how they can upgrade their skin care and body routine without necessarily breaking the bank.”
More than 280 brands and 350 products were nominated for the 30 categories, from best moisturizer to best clean ingredient brand.
The nominees were selected from those exhibited at the 2018 Indie Beauty Expo shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York or London.
According to the Indie Beauty Media Group, a panel of professional beauty experts evaluated the products based on, “functionality, efficacy, texture, durability, packaging, scent, ingredients, performance, design and social responsibility.”
For more information on these winning products and where to purchase the full collection made up of more that $1,000 worth of products, visit Indie Beauty Expo.
BEST BAR SOAP
Winner: Level Naturals
Vanilla + Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
Price: $8
Soothe your soul with the sweet and smoky sensation of warm vanilla and a deep cleanse of dark charcoal. Pure plant oils and extracts help to relax the senses while detoxing the body.
Nominees: Ari Rose™, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Cosmydor, Indie Goat Soap, The Seaweed Bath Company, Vervan, Woodlot
BEST BATH PRODUCT
Winner: HoneyBelle
Nominees: Enfusia, Holistic Hemp Company, Kanya Life, Laki Naturals, Level Naturals, Magic Organic Apothecary, Makana, Olverum, Shea Terra Organics, The Seaweed Bath Company, Verdant Alchemy
BEST BODY MOISTURIZER
Winner: Restorsea
Retexturizing Body Butter
Price: $120
Specially formulated to provide instant relief and comfort as well as intense, long-lasting nourishment to the most dehydrated areas of the body such as feet, elbows and knees.
Nominees: Ayuna, Basd Bodycare, Ellie Bianca, Kanya Life, Kreyol Essence, Mademoiselle Provence, Max and Me, Olive + M, OSEA Malibu, Pistache
BEST BODY SCRUB
Winner: SpaRitual
Instinctual Sand Scrub
Price: $49
Harnessing the rejuvenating powers of Bora Bora White Sand and Volcanic Black Sand, the scrub effectively exfoliates skin, while a blend of organic Moroccan Argan Oil and Coconut Oil deliver a veil of essential moisture.
Nominees: Evolve Beauty, First Salt After Rain, Fytt Beauty, Laki Naturals, Sumbody, True Wild Botanics, Visha
BEST CLEAN INGREDIENT BRAND
Winner: Province Apothecary
Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Ayuna, Blüh Alchemy, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Ere Perez, Ethique, Fitglow Beauty, Innersense Organic,Beauty, Kaibae, Kanai, Max and Me, Pangea Organics, Shaffali, Shea Terra Organics, Tracie Martyn, YuYo Botantics
BEST COLOR COSMETICS
Winner: Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint
Price: $25
A vegan lip and cheek tint that adds a natural pop of color to your complexion.
Nominees: Ellis Faas, Fitglow Beauty, Gabriel Cosmetics, Hue Noir, Jane Iredale, Jet Cosmetics, RealHer, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co
BEST DEODORANT
Winner: Brother’s Artisan Oil
Artisan Oil Deodorant
Price: $24
Be confident in every hot circumstance with Brothers Artisan Oil Deodorant in Jasmine & Geranium. Made with natural ingredients that truly work.
Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, Cleo & Coco, EiR NYC, Ethique, Everyday for Everybody, Evolve Beauty, FatCo, Honestly Phresh, Kanai, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Little Moon Essentials, Smarty Pits, Sumbody, Type A, WAY OF WILL, Zatik
BEST EYE MAKEUP
Winner: Elate
Elate Cosmetics Essential Mascara
Price: $28
Whether it’s a long day at the office, an afternoon of downward dog, or a night out dancing, this is the only mascara you’ll ever need.
Nominees: Able, Au Naturale Cosmetics, Clove + Hallow, Ere Perez, Fitglow, Jane Iredale, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, Sarya
BEST EYE TREATMENT
Winner: Beauty By Earth
Nominees: Anjali MD, Blüh Alchemy, Circ cell, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Jenetiqa, Olive + M, Restorsea, Zatik
BEST FACE MASK
Winner: Apoem
Nominees: Aveseena, Cocoon Apothecary, Evolve Beauty, Herbal Dynamics Beauty, Lovinah, O’o Hawaii, Pangea Organics, Ranavat Botanics, Shaffali, Shunly, SpaScriptions, taila, Terra Beauty Bars
BEST FACIAL CLEANSER
Winner: Crave Skincare, Code of Harmony
Nominees: Alder New York, Amaranthum, Bryt Skincare, Coco Ensoleille, Emma Hardie, FREEDOM Naturals, Moss Skincare, O’o Hawaii, Sahara, Rose, Scändic, Shunly, SkinKick, Snow Fox
BEST FACIAL MOISTURIZER
Winner: Restorsea
Nominees: Amaranthum, AveSeena, Cannabliss Organic, Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results, Ethique, Herin, OSEA Malibu, Primal Dermam, Skin Dewi, Snow Fox, Venn
BEST FACIAL SCRUB
Winner: O’o Hawaii
Bird Seed Detoxifying Face Scrub
Price: $95
As the Hawaiian O’o bird would forage for wild seeds, fruits and exotic nuts, our Birdseed Detoxifying Face Scrub features a foraged collection of Hawaiian nutrients that have been formulated into exfoliation magic.
Nominees: Awake Organics, Aavrani, Blüh Alchemy, Kanai, Krisana Vigus, LANATURALE COSMETICS, Pure Nut, Seaweed Bath Company, Shaffali, SkinKick
BEST FACIAL SERUM/OIL
Winner: Dr. Macrene 37 Actives Skin Results
Nominees: Aveseena, Black Chicken Remedies, Blüh Alchemy, Carter and Jane, Code of Harmony, Dr. Wang Herbal Skincare, Everyday for, Everybody, Immunocologie, Le Prunier, Naya, Skin Authority, Skin Dewi, Sunia K., The Sunscreen Company, Undefined Beauty
BEST FOOT CARE
Winner: Way of Will
Nominees: Balade en Provence, IYOU, Parodi, Sparitual
BEST FRAGRANCE
Winner: Flora Remedia
Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, LUA Skincare, Raw Chemistry, Raw Spirit, The LyfeStyle Company, The Sage LifeStyle, Villa of the Mysteries, Zodica
BEST GYM PRODUCT
Winner: Sweat Cosmetics
Skin-Balancing Cleansing Towelettes
Price: $20
Cleanse and balance your skin on the go with these vitamin and mineral-enriched towelettes from Sweat Cosmetics.
Nominees: Alka Glam, Ducalm, EiR NYC, Hum Nutrition, Jane Iredale, Ogee, Olika, SPHYNX, Yuni Beauty
BEST HAIRSTYLING PRODUCT
Winner: Eleni and Chris
Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, ECRU, From Molly With Love, Groh, Copperhed, ikoo, Innersense Organic Beauty, LaVigne Natural Skincare, Loba, Mane, Spoolies, TruHair, Velvette Organics
BEST HAND CREAM
Winner: Elvis & Elvin
Nominees: Balade en Provence, EssenHerb, Gallinee, Karite, Lifetherapy, Mademoiselle Provence, Marin Bee, Parodi, Vervan, Yuni Beauty
BEST IMPULSE BUY
Winner: Olika
Birdie Boy Band
Price: $24.99
Birdie’s function is to help you stay clean. He is 3 inches tall and 2 inches wide. Birdie contains two level of cleaning power: a spray and wipes. Birdie is TSA friendly containing 20 mL of sanitizing liquid.
Nominees: Beauty Steep, Flickable Lip Glosses, Glamcor, Indaia, Kiss Your Cravings Goodbye, Make Up Eraser, My Magic Mud, Petitie Amie, PMD Beauty, Prana SpaCeuticals, SPHYNX, The Good Patch, The Mighty Patch, The Vanity Project
BEST INGESTIBLE
Winner: Hum Nutrition
Daily Cleanse
Price: $25
Helps clear your skin & body from toxins. Cleanses your skin, liver, bowel, kidneys and lungs.
Nominees: Hair Detox, Holistic Hemp Company, La Sirène (Marine Collagen), Ora Organic, SkinTe, The Tonik, Vital Proteins, FiTONIC
BEST LIP COLOR
Winner: Ogee
Ogee Sculpted Tinted Lip Oil
Price: $26
A silky, solid blend of organic cold-pressed Jojoba Oil and Butters that melt instantly onto lips to moisturize and nourish, with an emollient layer of beauty-enhancing, buildable natural color.
Nominees: Au Naturale Cosmetics, Axiology, CLE, CLOVE+HALLOW, ECRU, Fitglow Beauty, Hickey Lipsticks, Impromptu, Luk Beautifoods, Muskaan, Nude Envie, RealHer, Saint Cosmetics, STARE Cosmetics, The Organic Skin Co.
BEST MEN’S GROOMING
Winner: Big Boy
Big Boy Beard Balm
Price: $30
The highest quality Beard Balm handcrafted in Sicily, in an Artisan Lab near Palermo.
Nominees: 18.21 Manmade, AndMetics, Brayden, Brother’s Artisan Oil, Groh, Hair Detox, Malechemy, Raw Chemistry, Vitruvian Man, Way of Will
BEST NAIL POLISH
Winner: SpaRitual
Nail Lacquer
Price: $12
SpaRitual Nail Lacquer gives your nails a classic appearance with long-wear.
Nominees: Dermalect Cosmeceuticals, Gloss Naturals, *hype nail, Karma Organic Spa, Piggy Paint, Sara Elizabeth
BEST ORAL CARE
Winner: Alka-White Mouthwash LLC.
Alka-White Alkaline Mouthwash Tablet
Price: $19.99
Rinsing and brushing with the portable effervescent tablets increases salivary pH to create an alkaline oral environment, which strengthens enamel, freshens breath, and makes teeth less sensitive.
Nominees: Black Chicken Remedies, First Salt After Rain, My Magic Mud, Pursonic, Terra Beauty Bars, The Vanity Project, VIP Smiles Dentistry
BEST PACKAGING DESIGN
Winner: Girl Undiscovered
Stumbled Across Paradise Face Mask
Price: $45
Our velvety, energizing exfoliant mask has been formulated to leave your skin blissfully radiant and renewed.
Nominees: Alder New York, Arôms Natur Skincare, Cannabliss Organic, Everyday for Everybody, Flora Remedia, O’o Hawaii, Olika, The Sage, LifeStyle, Zodica
BEST SHAMPOO/CONDITIONER
Winner: Groh
Nominees: ECRU, Eleni and Chris, Elvis + Elvin, Ethique, Innersense Organic Beauty, Lena Japon, Loba Mane, Marinella, Ola Tropical, Apothecary, Sumbody
BEST SHEET MASK
Winner: When
Nominees: AVARELLE, Bawdy, Bio Republic, Eleni and Chris, Elvis & Elvin, Florapy Beauty, FROWNIES, IYOU, Kaibae, KNESKO, Knours, MidFlower, Milu, Petite Amie, Snow Fox
BEST SPF
Winner: Prep Cosmetics
Nominees: Beauty By Earth, DNARenewal, EiR NYC, Everyday for Everybody, KlenSkin, Love Sun Body, Moss Skincare, New Heights Naturals, Prana SpaCeuticals, Sara Elizabeth, UnSun, Zatik
BEST UNIQUE INGREDIENT
Winner: Sahajan
Nominees: Adsorb, Cannabliss Organic, IYOU, Kreyol Essence, Lavigne, Lovinah, Magic Organic Apothecary, Naya, Pili Ani, Restorsea, Science Serum, Temana Skincare, Venn, Zaman Skincare
